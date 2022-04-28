Top 7 high schools in Minnesota, according to US News

Seven Minnesota high schools are ranked among the best in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The publication ranked about 18,000 public high schools for its 2022 Best high Schools Rankings, which was released this week. And seven Minnesota high schools ranked in the top 500.

They are:

Math and Science Academy in Woodbury ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and No. 117 nationally

Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul is ranked No. 2 in Minnesota and No. 204 nationally

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School in Minnetonka is ranked No. 3 in Minnesota and No. 266 nationally

Orono Senior High School in Orono is ranked No. 4 in Minnesota and No. 370 nationally

Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka is ranked No. 5 in Minnesota and No. 460 nationally

Wayzata High School in Plymouth is ranked No. 6 in Minnesota and No. 463 nationally

Edina Senior High School in Edina is ranked No. 7 in Minnesota and No. 486 nationally

The top two high schools in the country are unchanged from the 2021 list, with Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, ranking No. 1 and Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, coming in at No. 2.

U.S. News looks at graduation rates, state assessment proficiency and performance, college readiness and underserved student performance, to come up with the Best High Schools rankings.

The complete ranking is here.