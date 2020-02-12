Tommie-Johnnie game set for Nov. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

The annual Tommie-Johnnie rivalry football game is moving to an even bigger venue this year: U.S. Bank Stadium.

Saint John's University is hosting the University of St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking the first collegiate football game to be held there.

The game is also historic because it will be the teams' final meeting as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes and likely the last meeting between the two schools through a historic 119-year rivalry on the football field.

Last year, Saint John’s defeated St. Thomas 38-20 in front of 19,508 fans at Allianz Field in St. Paul. In 2017, the two played at Target Field in front of 37,355 fans. This year, the teams hope to break the attendance record at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 2020 meeting will be the 90th in the series, which the Johnnies lead with a 53-35-1 record.

Tickets for the game go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.