Timothée Chalamet back in Minnesota for Bob Dylan movie screening

The Brief The Twin Cities hosted the first screening of "A Complete Unknown", a film about Bob Dylan starring Timothée Chalamet, with local VIPs and fans braving the cold to see the star. Chalamet, who also sings in the film, prepared for the role by immersing himself in Dylan's music and visiting his Minnesota roots. The movie, set in the 1960s, explores Dylan's rise in the New York music scene and hits theaters on Dec. 25.



The red carpet was rolled out in the Twin Cities Thursday night for a special screening of the new Bob Dylan movie starring Timothée Chalamet.

The film is called "A Complete Unknown" and it is the electric story of one of Minnesota’s very own, "The Pride of Hibbing", Bob Dylan.

It was the first screening in Minneapolis with local VIPs, musicians, and University of Minnesota students.

Chalamet said he was attracted to the role because of Dylan’s boldness.

Fans braved the cold outside the Main Cinema in Minneapolis on Thursday for a chance to see Chalamet.

Once he arrived, he wasted no time snapping photos and signing autographs.

He was in the Twin Cities for a screening of his new movie where he is not only starring as music legend Bob Dylan, but also singing.

"I was only listening to Bob music for a year straight or whatever," said Chalamet.

"A Complete Unknown" is the true story of the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. Who, of course, was born and raised in Minnesota.

Set in the 1960s, the film follows a young Dylan as he rises through the New York music scene.

When asked how Chalamet prepared for the role, he said he spent time in Dylan’s birthplace and hometown.

"The first time I got here, I thought what a gift. Bob Dylan, being in this guy’s world view, and I was in Duluth," said Chalamet. "His 1960s stuff, North Country Blues and Rocks and Gravel, that sounds like Hibbing. When I got to Hibbing, this song, Rocks and Gravel, which he never put out, I was like ‘this is what this looks like and sounds like.’"

The film gives moviegoers a look inside the life of the timeless musical icon, who remains a perpetual enigma to many.

"It just seemed like he didn’t care, and I thought that was just bold," said Chalamet.

The movie will hit theaters on Dec. 25.