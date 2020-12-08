Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota outlined who will be given priority to receive COVID-19 vaccines in a presentation Tuesday, with healthcare workers and long-term care facility workers topping the list as expected.

According to state infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota has 500,000 people in the "1a" priority category that will get vaccines first, or about 9 percent of the state population.

Gov. Tim Walz said he expects Minnesota will get its first vaccine shipment "sometime in the next week or so." However, Walz cautions there is an unclear and shifting schedule for delivery of both Pfizer and Moderna's initial vaccines. Minnesota is in line to receive 46,800 vaccines by next week and 183,400 by the end of the year, based on the most recent forecast from the federal government, Walz said.

"Ultimately, all Minnesotans will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, it just won't be available to everyone right away," Ehresmann said before outlining the priority framework.

Among the 1a group, there will be further “sub-prioritization” based on a person’s risk of infection, risk of severe morbidity and mortality, risk of transmitting to others and risk of negative societal impact.

Geographically, the vaccine will be distributed through 25 statewide "hubs" with 118 "spokes" to reach every corner of the state. The vaccine is administered in two doses with the shots given 21 or 28 days apart, depending on whether a person gets the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said it will take about six weeks from the date of the first dose of the vaccine before someone can expect to be protected from COVID-19.

The state says the following people will get first priority for a vaccine this month:

Hospital or urgent care personnel working with COVID patients

Long term care workers

EMS workers

Workers doing COVID testing

Workers giving COVID vaccines

Nursing home residents

The second priority group of Minnesotans who will receive the vaccine includes the following:

Hospital personnel working directly with patients not included in the first group

Long-term care facility workers not included in the first group

Urgent care settings personnel working with patients or handling infectious materials

Dialysis center personnel working with patients or handling infectious materials

Assisted living residents

The third priority group of Minnesotans who will receive the vaccine includes the following: