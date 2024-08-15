Timberwolves schedule features 25 national TV games in 2024-25

Call it the Anthony Edwards effect – the Minnesota Timberwolves will have nearly a third of their season on national television.

After only 10 games televised on TNT, ESPN or NBA TV last year, the Wolves are set for 25 games broadcast nationwide throughout the 2024-25 season.

This year eight games will be on TNT (Oct. 22 at L.A. Lakers, Oct. 29 vs. Dallas, Jan. 2 vs. Boston, Jan. 20 at Memphis, Jan. 30 at Utah, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City, April 1 at Denver and April 10 at Memphis).

Another eight games will be on ESPN (Nov. 1 vs. Denver, Nov. 29 vs. LA Clippers, Dec. 6 at Golden State, Jan. 22 at Dallas, Feb. 23 vs. Oklahoma City, March 2 at Phoenix, March 12 at Denver and March 19 vs. New Orleans),

Seven games will be on NBA TV (Nov. 7 at Chicago, Dec. 2 vs. L.A. Lakers, Dec. 4 at LA Clippers, Dec. 31 at Oklahoma City, Jan. 9 at Orlando, Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City and March 28 vs. Phoenix).

On ABC, two games will be shown (Dec. 25 at Dallas and Jan. 25 vs. Denver).

ESPN Radio will also feature the Wolves three times (Dec. 25 at Dallas, March 19 vs. New Orleans and April 10 at Memphis).

The Timberwolves can arguably be seen as media darlings going forward, after making it to the Western Conference Finals before eventually losing to the Dallas Mavericks.

The team will hope to run it back this year behind Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert as they hope to compete for an elusive championship never yet seen in Minnesota.