Thursday's snow expected through early afternoon, 3-6 inches possible

The snow started falling in the metro around 1 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the early afternoon.

Snowfall is falling at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour and when all is said and done the metro should have between 3 and 6 inches of new snow. Temps will hold steady around 30 through most of the day.

Southern and Eastern Minnesota should see heavier snow with snowfall rates there coming in at an inch an hour at times.

By the time the snow ends parts of Southeastern Minnesota could see between 6-9 inches.

Tomorrow will stay dry with highs in the mid 20s.