Three teenagers die in crash while fleeing police in Minneapolis

Three teenagers died after they crashed while fleeing Minneapolis police officers in a suspected stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Minneapolis Police say officers spotted a car, believed to have been taken during a carjacking Sunday morning, near Dowling Avenue North and Logan Avenue North around 1:15 a.m.

When officers attempted to pull the car over, it fled at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, police say the fleeing car got far ahead of officers, then lost control near the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue North and rolled over multiple times.

Three teenagers inside the car died in the crash. Family confirmed to FOX 9 the victims were two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.