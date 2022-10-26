Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: 3 more suspects charged

Three more suspects charged with racketeering, in a case where victims’ cell phones were stolen and mobile bank accounts drained, were arrested this week and made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

The suspects, Aaron Johnson, Charlie Pryor and Alfonze Stuckey were arrested for their alleged role in the cellphone theft scheme.

The crimes occurring over the last year, focused primarily on popular Minneapolis bar areas.

Authorities have gone after everyone involved in the alleged operation including those violently stealing the devices as well as the suspects raiding the victim’s financial apps after the theft.

It is rare for state prosecutors to charge suspects with racketeering conspiracies where the penalties upon conviction can be much harsher.

In this case, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has up to 20 years in prison possible if the suspects are convicted.