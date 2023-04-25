Expand / Collapse search
Three black bears spotted with mom at Elm Creek Park Reserve

By
Published 
Updated 10:11PM
News
FOX 9

Bears spotted in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just a stone's throw away from downtown Minneapolis, Elm Creek Park Reserve is the ideal place to enjoy the outdoors.

It's also a great spot to hibernate.

On Monday, a FOX 9 viewer spotted some of the park's newest residents: three black bear cubs, happily strolling along with their mom.

"Bears; yes, they are big. Yes, they could be dangerous, but 99.999% of the time, they're not," said Three Rivers Park District Senior Manager of Wildlife John Moriarty.

Moriarty says bears have become a part of life at the park over the years, so much so, they put up signs to remind people to be bear aware. He urges visitors to use common sense and to be prepared, not scared.

"Don't try to pet a bear. Don't try to feed a bear," said Moriarty.

While at the park, you should always keep your dog on a leash.

"If you want to make sure you don't see a bear, walk with someone and talk very loudly," said Moriarty.

At home, lock up your garbage, take down bird feeders, and keep your outdoor grill clean.

"Normally, it's covered with grease, which the bears love, so they'll come and knock your grill apart," said Moriarty.

If you see a bear in a Three Rivers park, please report the sighting to their wildlife department by calling 763-694-7840 or emailing wildlife@ThreeRiversParks.org.

The Minnesota DNR also tracks bear sightings on their website.