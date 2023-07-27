Expand / Collapse search
This Twin Cities breakfast spot named 'most iconic diner' in Minnesota

By Leyden Streed
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 9
article

Kenny Bower carries some food "to go" from Als Breakfast to his job next door at the Needle Doctor during lunch hour in Dinkytown. (Photo By JUDY GRIESEDIECK/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Reader's Digest has added a local Twin Cities breakfast spot to their "Most Iconic Diner in Every State" list, with Al’s Breakfast representing Minnesota.

Locals to the Dinkytown area in Minneapolis may be familiar with this not-so-hidden gem. In an old alleyway along 14th Avenue Southeast sits Al’s Breakfast, recognized for its charm and individuality. The iconic diner was established in 1950 and has remained a Twin Cities staple, popular among University of Minnesota students.

The diner was recognized by Reader’s Digest for its "intimate experience," referring to the diner’s unique seating situation. It’s a small space, with a total of 13 seats, all stools at the counter. The setup maintains the restaurant’s old-school feel and allows for friendly conversation. Another old-school aspect of the diner is that it only accepts cash, a longstanding rule.

But the ambiance alone is not what made this spot earn the title of "most iconic diner" – the diner offers iconic breakfast meals with specialty scrambled eggs and highly praised pancakes. They prove they don’t need to get fancy to serve some of the best breakfast food in the Twin Cities.

For those interested in visiting this unique joint, just be ready to wait in line. With both its popularity and limited seating, the line can get long.