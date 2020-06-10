Third person charged in connection to St. Paul nutrition store arson amid riots

A third teenager has been charged in connection to arson at a St. Paul nutrition store amid the riots following the death of George Floyd.

McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 19, of Rosemount, Minnesota has been federally charged with conspiracy to commit arson. She made her first appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Samuel Frey and Bailey Baldus have already been charged in connection to the incident.

According to the complaints, Great Health and Nutrition on University Avenue was damaged through vandalism and fire on the night of May 28. Video surveillance showed Frey dump hand sanitizer on shelves and light it on fire. Dunn was standing nearby holding hand sanitizer.

The store owner passed along surveillance video to the ATF, which began asking for tips to identify persons of interest. Anonymous tips led investigators to Frey, Baldus and Dunn.

Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with video, photos or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.