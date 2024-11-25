Things to do in Minnesota this weekend: Light displays and holiday shopping
(FOX 9) - Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday season in Minnesota with light displays, shopping events, and community celebrations planned in cities statewide.
Holiday displays
With Thanksgiving this week, it is officially the holidays in Minnesota.
Several cities are planning to kick off light displays starting this weekend:
- Thanksgiving: Sever's Holiday Lights kicks off on Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Thanksgiving: Celebrate the Light of the World in Willmar: Kicks off on Thanksgiving and runs through Dec. 29 at Robbins Island Park, 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, MN.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Waconia Tree Light at City Square Park at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Light Up the Night in Marshall runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Kiwanis Holiday Lights opening night parade kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: New Ulm Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: First City of Lights in Bemidji kicks off.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Red Wing Holiday Stroll including tree lights at 5 p.m., lighted parade at 7:30 p.m., and a drone show.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: Light Up Princeton: A free drive-thru holiday light display kicks off Nov. 30 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds, 1400 N 3rd St., Princeton.
Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame pop-up exhibit
- Starts Saturday, Nov. 30 and runs daily through Dec. 28.
- Lower level of The Dayton’s Project building (700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis)
A temporary installation will recognize the history of Minnesota sports at the Dayton Building in downtown Minneapolis. The exhibit will honor Minnesota athletes, great Minnesota sports moments, and include artifacts from longtime sportswriter Sid Hartman. Click here to learn more about the event.
Small Business Saturday
The days after Thanksgiving are always the biggest shopping days of the year.
While many fight it out at the big box stores on Black Friday, some shoppers choose to buy locally on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Here are some Small Business Saturday events in Minnesota:
- Holiday Lane Northrup King Building (1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis) runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 21.
- Minneapolis Craft Market: Multiple locations and times. Click here for more information.
- Textile Center (3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Golden Valley Town Square (669 Winnetka Ave. N Minneapolis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Holiday Glass Marketplace at Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts (2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis)
Black Friday 5K
- Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.
- Lake Phalen Regional Park, 1600 Phalen Drive St. Paul
If you aren't running around a mall on Black Friday, you can take part in the Black Friday 5K to burn off some Thanksgiving calories or stop by and support the runners. The event requires preregistration and is open to 250 runners.