Things to do in Minnesota this weekend: Light displays and holiday shopping

Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday season in Minnesota with light displays, shopping events, and community celebrations planned in cities statewide.

Holiday displays

With Thanksgiving this week, it is officially the holidays in Minnesota.

Several cities are planning to kick off light displays starting this weekend:

Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame pop-up exhibit

Starts Saturday, Nov. 30 and runs daily through Dec. 28.

Lower level of The Dayton’s Project building (700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis)

A temporary installation will recognize the history of Minnesota sports at the Dayton Building in downtown Minneapolis. The exhibit will honor Minnesota athletes, great Minnesota sports moments, and include artifacts from longtime sportswriter Sid Hartman. Click here to learn more about the event.

Small Business Saturday

The days after Thanksgiving are always the biggest shopping days of the year.

While many fight it out at the big box stores on Black Friday, some shoppers choose to buy locally on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Here are some Small Business Saturday events in Minnesota:

Black Friday 5K

Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

Lake Phalen Regional Park, 1600 Phalen Drive St. Paul

If you aren't running around a mall on Black Friday, you can take part in the Black Friday 5K to burn off some Thanksgiving calories or stop by and support the runners. The event requires preregistration and is open to 250 runners.