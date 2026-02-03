Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Feb. 6-8)

article

From a Finnish sliding festival to golf on a frozen lake, there's plenty to do this weekend across Minnesota.

Do you have an event you'd like to see featured? Email it to fox9news@fox.com.

Wayzata Chilly Open

Saturday, Feb. 7

Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka

Ticketed event

The largest golf tournament on a frozen lake is happening on Saturday in Wayzata. More than 2,000 golfers will putt around Wayzata Bay with golf clubs, hockey sticks or whatever they can find. The Chilly Open includes other activities as well. Find a list here.

Beat the Winter Blues and Jazz Fest

Feb. 6-8

Alexandria, Minnesota

Ticketed event

The second annual Beat the Winter Blues and Jazz Festival returns to Alexandria with three days of musicians and connection. Find a list of musicians and events here.

Social-Ice!

Feb. 6-7

Rochester, Minnesota

Open to the public

Downtown Rochester transforms into an icy oasis with unique themed bars with their own signature drink, as well as ice sculptures, live entertainment and more. More information is available here.

Laskiainen Finnish Sliding Festival

Feb. 6-7

Loon Lake, Aurora, Minnesota

Open to the public, sleds available for no charge

The annual Laskiainen Finnish Sliding Festival returns with an ice sliding hill, Finnish baked goods, saunas and more. Find more information on the event here.

WinterFest 2026

Feb. 5-7

Crosslake, Minnesota

Wristbands are $5

WinterFest in Crosslake features outdoor fun such as sledding, bonfires and scavenger hunts, as well as kids activities, trivia nights, bingo and more. Find more information here.

MIRAC benefit, Battery Eyes album release show

Feb. 7

Minneapolis, Minnesota

$15 at the door

Celebrating the release of their third album, effectively titled Zero Three, Minneapolis alternative rock band Battery Eyes will play Cloudland Theater on Lake Street Saturday evening.

Making the decision to turn the spotlight away from themselves and onto the community-at-large, the trio of Aaron LeMay (drums), Nick "Danger" Welker (bass) and Johnny Laberda (guitar) have made the show a benefit for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) in the wake of immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities that led to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The show is also set to include support from In Lieu, Unstable Shapes and Laura Larson.

Created by Twin Cities music scene veterans Maren Macosko and Brad Lokkesmoe, the venue opened in 2023 with a 150-person capacity aimed directly at supporting local music and art.