Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 19–20)

Get ready to dive into the holiday spirit with a weekend packed full of festive cheer in Minnesota. From twinkling lights and model trains to enchanting markets and a playful Yeti hunt, there's something to delight everyone across the Twin Cities.

Holiday Trains After Dark

• Dec. 19, 4–8 p.m.

• 2501 E 38th St, Minneapolis

• $10/person or $25/family, tickets at the door

Experience the magic of model trains as the Hennepin Overland Railway Historical Society dims the lights for an enchanting evening display. Perfect for train enthusiasts and families alike, this event offers a unique way to enjoy the holiday season.

The Jingle Bar: Festive Pop-Up Bar

• Dec. 19, 5-10 p.m.

• Chilango, 2925 Dean Pkwy, Minneapolis

• Tickets: $25

The Jingle Bar brings holiday magic to Minneapolis with festive cocktails, singalongs, and a chance to win best-dressed prizes. Whether you're with friends or flying solo, this pop-up bar is your go-to holiday wonderland for a night of merry fun.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

• Dec. 19, 4–9 p.m.

• 350 North 5th Street, Minneapolis

Step into a world of festive tradition at the Minneapolis Christkindl Market. With over 35 vendors offering unique gifts and delicious treats, this market captures the essence of the holiday season with its authentic European charm and joyful atmosphere.

Illuminate Festival of Lights

• Dec. 19, 4–9 p.m.

• 3001 White Bear Ave N, St Paul

• Tickets: $27+

The Illuminate Festival of Lights transforms the Pan Asian Center South into a glowing winter wonderland. Featuring stunning lantern displays, live performances, and a kids play area, it's a magical experience for the whole family to escape the winter chill.

Great Minnetonka Yeti Hunt

• Dec. 20, 8 a.m.

• Jidana Park, 3301 Jidana Ln, Minnetonka

Embark on the Great Minnetonka Yeti Hunt and put your sleuthing skills to the test. Track down stuffed Yetis scattered throughout the park and solve the riddle they hold. It's a fun and adventurous way to explore Minnetonka with family and friends.