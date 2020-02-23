'Thin ice' signs used to hold up caution tape after vehicle goes through ice in Center City, Minnesota

An ATV driver ignored “Thin Ice” signs on a channel between South Center Lake and North Center Lake in Center City, Minn. Sunday, causing the vehicle to go through the ice.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but Chisago County Sheriff’s Office officials used the incident to warn other lake-goers about the ice conditions.

“We all know that no ice is completely safe,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Channels between bodies of water are often open even in the middle of winter.”

Center City Fire and Rescue, as well as the Lindstrom Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday to help remove the ATV from the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the caution tape they used in the rescue was taped around the ignored “Thin Ice” signs drilled into the ice.

The Center Lakes Association posted video of the ATV being removed from the lake Sunday evening.