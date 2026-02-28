Thief River Falls man dies in Polk County snowmobile accident

The Brief A snowmobile crash occurred in Gentilly Township. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.



A snowmobile crash in Gentilly Township resulted in the death of a Thief River Falls man on Saturday.

Snowmobile crash details

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile crash around 2 p.m. in Gentilly Township in Polk County.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Crookston Area Ambulance attempted life-saving measures. Despite wearing a helmet, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what caused the crash.