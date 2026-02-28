Expand / Collapse search

Thief River Falls man dies in Polk County snowmobile accident

Published  February 28, 2026 8:44pm CST
The Brief

    • A snowmobile crash occurred in Gentilly Township. 
    • The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 
    • Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

GENTILLY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowmobile crash in Gentilly Township resulted in the death of a Thief River Falls man on Saturday.

Snowmobile crash details

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile crash around 2 p.m. in Gentilly Township in Polk County. 

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Crookston Area Ambulance attempted life-saving measures. Despite wearing a helmet, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what caused the crash. 

The Source:  Information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

