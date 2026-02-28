Thief River Falls man dies in Polk County snowmobile accident
GENTILLY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowmobile crash in Gentilly Township resulted in the death of a Thief River Falls man on Saturday.
Snowmobile crash details
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile crash around 2 p.m. in Gentilly Township in Polk County.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Crookston Area Ambulance attempted life-saving measures. Despite wearing a helmet, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what caused the crash.
The Source: Information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.