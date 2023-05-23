Como Zoo’s 2 new ostriches names revealed
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The votes are in and Como Zoo’s two newest ostriches are Gouda and Brie.
The Como Zoo requested the public’s help in picking a pair of names for the new ostriches joining their resident ostrich Pickles.
The three combinations of food-based names to pick from were:
- Gouda & Brie
- Kimchi & Ginger
- Omelette & Quiche
Gouda and Brie were the winners with 41.2% of the vote. Kimchi and Ginger were close behind with 39% of the vote while Omelette and Quiche had 19.8% of the vote.
You can visit Pickles, Gouda and Brie at the Como Zoo.