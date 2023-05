article

The Como Zoo and Pickles, their resident ostrich, need your help naming Pickles’ new friends.

The zoo recently acquired two new ostriches and is asking for the public’s help in naming them.

There are three combinations of food-based names available:

Gouda & Brie

Kimchi & Ginger

Omelette & Quiche

Ostrich-enthusiasts can submit their vote for the best name combo on the Zoo’s website.