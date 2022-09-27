The car so nice, he bought it twice: Man tracks down old Mustang 20 years later

Lance Frey has always had a thing for Ford Mustangs.

"Just the style, the lines. It's just a fun, enjoyable car," said Frey.

But sometimes love is sweeter the second time around.

"It's amazing. I absolutely love it. The first few days I walked out in the evening and just looked into the garage to make sure it was still there in my garage," said Frey.

The Elko resident's love affair with the vintage vehicle started in the mid-90s when he bought the '88 Mustang GT from his roommate at Winona State University, who he bonded with over their shared appreciation of muscle cars.

But by 2002, Frey had to put his most prized possession up for sale, a breakup he has regretted ever since.

Lance Frey reunited with his old '88 Mustang. (FOX 9)

"I didn't really have a lot of time for it. It was a summer car. I didn't have a good place to store it anymore. I ended up buying another vehicle, a truck that was more practical. It was always in the back of my mind. Why did I sell it? What's going on with that car? Who has it? Where it is now," said Frey.

While looking for some tires for his son's truck on Facebook Marketplace over Labor Day weekend, Frey spotted an ad for a car that looked awfully familiar.

When he and his son went to check it out the next day, the VIN number matched his long-lost Mustang, so he bought the car and the two were reunited after 20 years.

"We were all kind of in awe. We don't find our old cars that we lose and we sell. To have the opportunity to buy it back was once in a lifetime," said Frey.

Now Frey's passion project is to restore his old car to its former glory with his kids, and with any luck, he hopes they'll all live happily ever after.

"The end goal is to keep it forever. To know it's mine from 20 years ago, it's priceless, it's just incredible. It's going to be incredibly fun," said Fry.