Texas School Shooting: Governor issues disaster declaration for city of Uvalde

One week after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde.

According to a statement, ""The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," said Governor Abbott.

Officials said the declaration will allow state agencies such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management to continue making readily available all resources to respond to the disaster, including providing a temporary facility to be used as a family resource center serving members of the Uvalde community seeking mental health services and other resources.

"This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much-needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy," Abbott said. "All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means."

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is working with the local mental health authority and the numerous entities offering support to the Uvalde community to provide a single access point for mental health services. Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health services can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline at 888-690-0799.