Teenager dies after being pulled from St. Croix River

A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River on Thursday evening has died, officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the river in Lake St. Croix Beach just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday to search for the teen, who went under the water while playing with friends in the river, a news release said.

Emergency crews began searching for the missing teen, finding him at about 6:30 p.m. — about 40 minutes after he was last seen, officials noted.

The teenager, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His official cause of death remains under investigation.