Teen sentenced in Minneapolis Eat Street fatal shooting

A teen gunman was sentenced on Wednesday for a deadly shooting along Minneapolis’ Eat Street in 2022.

Jose Cipriano Dominguez, 19, was sentenced to 306 months (25.5 years) in prison with credit for 447 days served for a second-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.

The fatal shooting happened on Dec. 21, 2022, at a bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South. Police said Dominguez had just gotten off a bus when he got into a verbal argument with Harding-Reyes and opened fire. The shooting was captured on video.

Dominguez was tracked down by K-9 units that followed his path from the bus shelter to a home several blocks away.

Dominguez was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and entered a guilty plea in March 2024. He will serve his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.