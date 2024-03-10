article

A teen gunman charged in a deadly shooting along Minneapolis' Eat Street has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2023 shooting.

Jose Cipriano Dominguez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last Monday. As part of the plea, Dominguez is expected to be sentenced to between 21.75 and 25.5 years behind bars.

Thirty-one-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes was killed in the January 2023 shooting at a bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South. Police said Dominguez had just gotten off a bus when he got into a verbal argument with Harding-Reyes and opened fire. The shooting was captured on video.

Dominguez was tracked down by K-9 units that followed his path from the bus shelter to a home several blocks away.