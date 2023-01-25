Eat Street shooting: Murder charges for 18-year-old after bus shelter fatality

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after an altercation at a bus stop along the popular "Eat Street" in Minneapolis led to a fatal shooting in December.

Jose Cippirno Dominguez, 18, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the shooting that left Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes, 31, dead on Dec. 21.

According to police, at around 12:45 p.m. officers from the fifth precinct, along with Metro Transit Police, responded to the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South on the report of a shooting.

Surveillance video showed Dominguez entering a bus shelter after exiting a bus at the stop, then exchange words with Harding-Reyes. Seconds later, Dominguez pulls out a firearm and shoots the victim in the head, according to charges. Dominguez then fled the bus shelter while a passersby called 911.

Police used a canine to follow Dominguez's path for several blocks in the direction of a nearby home where he was taken into custody, according to police.

In a statement crediting the quick investigation, police say they were able to track a bus ride paid for by a pass issued to Dominguez prior to the shooting that was taken from a distinctive wallet later located on him.

Dominguez is in custody and expected to make his first court appearance Jan. 25.