Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 62

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Hennepin County on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Highway 62 in the right or center lane when he attempted to veer left to stay on the highway instead of taking an exit ramp for Highway 5.

However, the 19-year-old driver entered the exit ramp apex and hit a small yellow warning sign then hit a large exit sign. The state patrol said he was found approximately 50 yards away from his bike. No witnesses called in the crash when it happened.

The driver was a 19-year-old from Andover, Minnesota. Additional information about the crash is expected to be released.