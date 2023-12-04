Teen killed in landslide at Minneopa State Park is identified

The teenager who was killed in a landslide at Minneopa State Park in southern Minnesota on Saturday has been identified by authorities.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the 19-year-old as Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Authorities say he was visiting the park with some family members on Saturday when he died.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. Authorities received a 911 call reporting someone trapped under the earth that had collapsed. First responders located the trapped man, but he was dead.

"I’ve been with Blue Earth County for almost 16 years, and I’m not aware of anything similar happening," Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Martin told FOX 9. Law enforcement was called at 4:52 p.m., and Lt. Martin said 30 first responders arrived at the scene, using shovels to dig the man out.

Authorities say two people were with the man at the park before his death. "They are cooperating with law enforcement, we don’t suspect anything nefarious," Lt. Martin noted.

Park officials have since closed trails in the park that lead to the area where he died.