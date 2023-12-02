19-year-old killed in southern Minnesota landslide

A teen has died after a landslide in Minneopa State Park, just outside Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities received a 911 call reporting someone trapped under the earth that had collapsed, the sheriff's office said. Emergency workers were able to locate the trapped 19-year-old man, but he was determined to be deceased once recovered.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the incident, and will release more information when it's available.