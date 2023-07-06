Teen girl with autism missing for weeks in Fridley

article

The Minnesota BCA issued an alert on Thursday for a teen girl who has been missing for weeks in Fridley.

Sixteen-year-old Jaionna Ivey hasn't been seen since June 10, the new alert reads. Police say she has autism and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. Ivey has had limited contact with family since going missing. Despite "exhaustive efforts" by Fridley police, she is still missing.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, pink shorts, and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fridley Police Department at 763-572-3629, Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or simply call 911.