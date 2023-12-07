Teen found guilty in fatal shooting of 16-year-old at Brooklyn Park market

An 18-year-old man was found guilty on Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy inside a Brooklyn Park market in May.

Farah Mohamed Ahmed was charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 16-year-old Jahcohon Anderson, and after a multi-day trial, a Hennepin County jury found him guilty on the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a shooting on May 12 at the Quick African Market and found Anderson lying face down in the entryway of the store. He suffered gunshot injuries to his head and torso and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A store employee told police Ahmed was already in the store when Anderson approached him. Anderson then "raised his arms out to the side" and said something before Ahmed began shooting at the teenager and chased him out of the store while continuing to shoot, charges explained.

The store employee picked Ahmed out of a lineup, and investigators executed a search warrant at his residence, where they found clothes matching what he had worn to the store earlier that day. Ahmed eventually turned himself into the police.

Ahmed’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. He faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars.