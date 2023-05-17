18-year-old charged in connection to fatal shooting at Brooklyn Park market

article

Hennepin County prosecutors charged an 18-year-old alleged gunman in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy inside a Brooklyn Park market.

According to court records, on May 12, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a person reportedly shot at the Quick African Market and found a 16-year-old boy lying face down in the entryway of the store. The teenager suffered gunshot injuries to his head and torso and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A store employee told police the suspect was already in the store when the 16-year-old came in and approached him. The 16-year-old "raised his arms out to his side" and said something when the suspect began shooting at the teen and chased him out of the store while continuing to shoot, according to court records.

The store employee identified the suspect in a photo lineup as 18-year-old Farah Mohamed Ahmed, charges said. Investigators learned Ahmed was in the store earlier in the day and reviewed surveillance footage which showed him driving a Honda CRV and wearing the same clothes during the shooting.

Officers executed a search warrant at Ahmed’s residence and found the vehicle in the garage, clothes that appeared to match what he wore during the shooting, and two extended magazines inside the residence, charges allege.

Ahmed turned himself in to the police, and he was charged with intentional second-degree murder. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.