16-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn Park market, teen in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
officers at scene of shooting article

Brooklyn Park officers on the scene of a 16-year-old shot and killed on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive Friday night.  (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park Friday night.  

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting at the African Market on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from "numerous gunshot wounds."

First responders provided emergency aid to the teenager at the scene, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the victim’s name. 

Brooklyn Park police said in an update Saturday night they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Columbia Heights in relation to the shooting. He is being held for second-degree murder. 

The case remains under investigation. 