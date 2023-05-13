16-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn Park market, teen in custody

article

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting at the African Market on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from "numerous gunshot wounds."

First responders provided emergency aid to the teenager at the scene, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

Brooklyn Park police said in an update Saturday night they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Columbia Heights in relation to the shooting. He is being held for second-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.