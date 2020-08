A 17-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Aug. 22 in Burnsville, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. Aug. 22, officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of 145th Street E.

The boy was found in the street and transported to the hospital where he died a few days later.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 952-322-2323.