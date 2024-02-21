Teen charged in St. Paul shooting after teen victim dies

article

A shooting that left a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in St. Paul has resulted in charges against a 17-year-old suspect following his death.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the area of Western Avenue North and Topping Street just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 10, on the report of a shooting. When authorities arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot injury to his abdomen.

St. Paul Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital for treatment, with injuries that were considered life-threatening. On Feb. 18, he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Kalven Sin Suy, of Savage, Minnesota.

According to police, on Feb 16, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Western Avenue North, later arresting a 17-year-old allegedly connected to the shooting. He was placed at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery and assault.

On Feb. 21, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to charge the suspect with both murder and aggravated robbery.

The case marks the third homicide in St. Paul of 2024.