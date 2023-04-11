Teen charged in 2022 Uptown shooting that left one dead after bar fight

A teen is facing several charges for their involvement in a shooting of another person outside a busy parking ramp around Uptown in April 2022.

The 17-year-old from St. Louis Park is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot with an armed weapon, and second-degree assault for his role in a bar brawl that ultimately left one dead.

According to charges, at around 11:55 p.m. on April 23, 2022, surveillance footage showed the teen as well as Leontawan Holt, and a group of accomplices get into a fight inside William’s Pub on Hennepin Ave, during which a chair was thrown.

During the fight, both Holt and the teen pulled down their balaclavas, clearly revealing their faces. After leaving William’s Pub, their movements were captured on surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

According to charges, both Holt and the teen, as well as, two other individuals started walking after the fight west on the sidewalk outside William’s Pub when the victim is shown walking east as the groups approach each other.

At that point, Holt’s hand extends, and a handgun is seen firing at the victim, then the teen fired their weapon multiple times as well, with rounds striking a window of the Uptown tavern.

Both Holt and accomplices fled the area, and police later found an abandoned Dodge Charger about an hour later near Grand Avenue South and 31st Street.

Inside they found a .40 caliber cartridge that matched the slug that killed the victim along with a pair of shoes with blood on them. The car had previously been reported stolen by a relative of Holt.

The teen involved is currently already on juvenile probation for attempted simple robbery for an incident in which they attempted to carjack an elderly woman at 9:30 a.m., on Pillsbury Avenue South, in Minneapolis.

Previously Holt, 24, had been charged with murder in the deadly shooting.