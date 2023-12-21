Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman in Fridley

article

Authorities say a teenager has been arrested in the death of an 18-year-old woman in Fridley on Thursday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to reports of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash just before 4 p.m. at the 4500 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, authorities found an 18-year-old woman at the scene and attempted life-saving measures until she was taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound and died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boy was arrested later that night in connection to the incident. He has not been officially charged. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline of Fridley, Minnesota.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were released by the sheriff's office.