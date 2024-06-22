Teen arrested after Carver County knife attack attempt, barricade situation

article

A teenager in Carver County has been arrested after attempting to attack another person with a knife, then barricading themselves inside a room until police were able to resolve the situation.

According to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, on June 21, at 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to a call of two teens fighting at a residence on the 3000 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen.

Deputies responding to the scene were told a 14-year-old female had a knife, and was chasing a 15-year-old male, while threatening to stab him.

When they arrived, deputies found the female at the top of a stairway, who then barricaded herself inside a room after seeing them. The male had previously locked himself inside another room for safety.

Authorities cleared the building, and attempted to negotiate with the remaining suspect for 40 minutes, but she did not comply with commands.

Deputies then "saturated the bedroom" with pepper balls, leading to her exiting the room and being taken into custody. A knife was recovered at the scene.

She has since been transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center, and is facing charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault.

She remains in custody pending a court hearing.