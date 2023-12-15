‘Team Tucker’ honors bone cancer survivor’s legacy

A 9-year-old who died from a rare bone cancer now has his own association to raise awareness for others.

Tucker Helstrom died in 2016, but before he died, he wanted to make sure other families going through the same thing were taken care of financially.

Since then his mom Dana and others have honored Tucker’s legacy with Team Tucker.

At a special event on Friday, middle school students helped fulfill Tucker’s dream.

You can watch the FOX 9 story in the player above, and learn more at Team Tucker.