Taylor Swift in Minneapolis: What to do if you aren't at the Eras Tour

article

Taylor Swift-themed events and after-parties are popping up across the Twin Cities ahead of her highly anticipated Eras Tour. Even if you didn't score tickets to the big show, there are plenty of local parties and events to attend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Eras Weekend

Inbound Brewing, Minneapolis

June 22 through June 24

Free admission

Inbound Brewing is hosting one of the biggest Taylor Swift celebrations in the city. Kicking off on June 22 with Taylor Swift trivia night and $12 pitchers of the Fuzz Apricot Pale Ale. Grab a friend for their Friday event featuring permanent friendship bracelets by Wild Witchery Company (appointments here) and enjoy live Taylor Swift karaoke from A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers.

Saturday night features DJ Omaur Bliss playing all the hits from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch

Union Rooftop, Minneapolis

June 23 and 24

Tickets start at $17

Join Jade Jolie, one of the stars of Taylor's music video You Need to Calm Down, for a Taylor Swift-themed drag brunch. All guests must purchase an entrée.

Taylor Swift Eras Party

Green Room, Minneapolis

June 23 and June 24

Tickets start at $13

Join KS95 at the Green Room for both nights of the Eras Tour. Guests can compete in an outfit contest with a chance to win merchandise from the tour or meet at midnight on night one for a chance to win a pair of tickets to night two of the Eras Tour. The event will be soundtracked by Taylor's music both nights! This event is 18+.

Taylor Eras Rooftop After Party

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, Minneapolis

June 23 and June 24

Tickets start at $18

If you're one of the lucky ones that scored tickets to the hottest show in town, the party doesn't have to end when Taylor walks off the stage. Crave is hosting an after party at their rooftop just one mile from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Taylor Swift Yoga

The Wilderness Fitness & Coworking

June 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $30

This event is perfect if you're still feeling a little stressed after the Ticketmaster debacle that several Swifties faced ahead of the Eras Tour. Music at this group yoga session will be Eras Tour themed and era outfits are welcomed and encouraged! Yoga instructor, Addie, will lead participants in an upbeat Taylor Swift session.

Taylor Swift Drag Dinner

Union Rooftop, Minneapolis

June 25 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $17

End Pride Weekend (and Eras Tour weekend) with a Taylor Swift-themed drag dinner featuring Sasha Cassadine, Jade Jolie, Luna Muse and Genevee Ramona Love. All guests must purchase an entrée.