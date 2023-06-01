Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium: What to know for Minneapolis shows

article

Minneapolis is expecting one of its busiest weekends of the year with two Taylor Swift shows at U.S. Bank Stadium and the celebration of Pride Weekend in the city.

Taylor Swift will play two sold-out shows at the stadium on June 23 and June 24. The Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place from June 23 to June 25.

It could be a cruel summer if fans don't plan ahead. If you're one of the lucky ones who acquired tickets to the show, U.S. Bank Stadium has detailed what to expect before, during, and after both shows.

Details and times for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

June 23 Taylor will appear with special guests girl in red & Gracie Abrams, and she will be joined by special guests girl in red & OWENN on June 24. Both shows begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Swift will come on stage around 8 p.m. and play a three-hour set.

Parking for the Eras Tour

Swifties and frequent concertgoers at U.S. Bank Stadium know all too well that parking for shows can be difficult.

U.S. Bank Stadium does not directly manage any public parking areas, although the Stadium Parking Ramp is connected via skyway to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Several lots are already sold out, but concertgoers can find and book available parking here.

Transportation the Eras Tour

If you don't have a getaway car, several other transportation options are available to get you home safe and sound.

The light rail's Blue and Green Line offer frequent service directly to the U.S. Bank Stadium Station from Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is offering buses picking up at Marschall Road Transit Station, Burnsville Transit Station, Apple Valley Transit Station, and Eagan Transit Station to drop fans off at U.S. Bank Stadium. Separate tickets for each show date can be purchased in the RideMVTA App by selecting ‘Buy Tickets’ and then ‘Swiftie Bus’.

To guarantee a spot on the bus, tickets should be purchased at least two days before the event date.

Bag policy, photography, and prohibited items at U.S. Bank Stadium

Like all events at U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy will be in place.

The policy allows the following bags:

Bags that are clear plastic and are no bigger than 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5 in. x 6.5 in., with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags listed above

Medical Bags or kits are acceptable and will be searched at the gate. Hand carried jackets and blankets will also be searched at the gate.

Still photography cameras with a lens that is 6" or less in length are allowed in the stadium. Cameras with a lens longer than 6" are prohibited.

No animals (except for certified service animals), laptops, signs, umbrellas, strollers, or noise-making devices are permitted inside the show.

Concertgoers cannot bring any food, beverages, or illicit substances to the shows.

Check the U.S. Bank Stadium website for a complete list of prohibited items.

Eras Tour Merchandise

Several stadiums have offered early merchandise sales, which have yet to be announced by U.S. Bank Stadium.

Merchandise will be sold throughout the show. In other cities, fans have waited hours in merchandise lines.