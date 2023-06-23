Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift Days declared by Governor Walz

By FOX 9 Staff
Thousands line up for Taylor Swift merch

Taylor Swift won't take the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium for another 24 hours, but thousands are already lining up to get their hands on everything T-Swift. Concert merchandise went on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but fans like Anna Marie have been waiting in line since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. She is in town from Jamestown, North Dakota for the concert.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With two sold-out shows this weekend, Gov. Tim Walz has declared Friday and Saturday Taylor Swift Days. 

The anticipation for the concert has been building all week with long lines for merchandise, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey renaming the city Swiftieapolis, and many other T Swift-related events being held throughout the Twin Cities. 

Along with the annual Pride Celebration, city officials are expecting around 500,000 revelers downtown. 

If you are still looking for a ticket to the show or a hotel room for after….good luck! 