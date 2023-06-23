Taylor Swift Days declared by Governor Walz

With two sold-out shows this weekend, Gov. Tim Walz has declared Friday and Saturday Taylor Swift Days.

The anticipation for the concert has been building all week with long lines for merchandise, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey renaming the city Swiftieapolis, and many other T Swift-related events being held throughout the Twin Cities.

Along with the annual Pride Celebration, city officials are expecting around 500,000 revelers downtown.

If you are still looking for a ticket to the show or a hotel room for after….good luck!