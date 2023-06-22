Thousands line up for Taylor Swift merch as Twin Cities business get in on hype

Taylor Swift won't take the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium for another 24 hours, but thousands are already lining up to get their hands on everything T-Swift.

Concert merchandise went on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but fans like Anna Marie have been waiting in line since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. She is in town from Jamestown, North Dakota for the concert.

It's not just fans getting in on the hype ahead of the shows, but businesses too.

Glam Doll Donuts launched Taylor Swift party packs, filled with one sweet treat for every Taylor Swift "Era". They will be available for pre-order on the donut shop's website.

Lines wrapped around the plaza outside U.S. Bank Stadium. (FOX 9)

"We keep getting tons of phone calls and the orders keep coming in online," said owner Teresa Fox.

"I think we might have to be here all night making them now."

While her entire team is filled with Swifties, Fox says this weekend will be about more than just the concerts for the city."It's time for Minneapolis to shine again after all these years and to have so many people coming to town, we are just here to remind you to keep coming back," said Fox.

Flying Dutchman Spirits in Eden Prairie is also hosting a Taylor Swift Flight Night on Thursday with drinks inspired by her records.