Minneapolis renamed ‘Swiftie-apolis’ as 500K fans expected this weekend for events

It will be hard to "shake it off" – the site of more than a half million people flooding Minneapolis between Friday and Saturday for Taylor Swift’s sold out concerts, plus a Pride festival and Kiwanis convention.

Speaking on Wednesday before the festivities really ramp up, Minnepaolis Mayor Jacob Frey officially declared the city as "Swiftie-apolis" as an ode to the pop sensation, whose tickets are going for a hefty sum on the secondary retail market, and causing prices of hotel rooms around US Bank Stadium to rise with them.



"We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis. With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people, and we are going to be prepared. It’s better than our wildest dreams," said Frey on Wednesday. "We are renaming Minneapolis to ‘Swiftie-apolis’ – as a singer, songwriter, performer and producer, Taylor is one of the most popular artists, and we’re expecting hundreds of thousands to visit our downtown and experience our city as a result."

To increase safety for the event, Frey has promised a multi-jurisdictional coordinated response wit ha number of different departments to ensure an "exceptional time in Minneapolis."

"We have a history of doing large scale events, such as the NCAA Final Four and the Super Bowl, and doing them well," Frey said.

Metro Transit announced earlier in the week it would be increasing both bus and light rail service before and after the shows to help get people around.



In the meantime, ticket scams have been rampant ahead of the concerts, with Minnesota Attorney general warning fans to take extra precautions before purchasing them.