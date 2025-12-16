AG Ellison announces settlement with Kia and Hyundai over anti-theft failures

The Brief Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement with automakers Kia and Hyundai to address anti-theft issues. Kia and Hyundai agreed to install immobilizers on all future vehicles while also offering ignition cylinder protectors for older models. Kia and Hyundai owners who have faced past thefts will also be eligible for compensation under the settlement.



Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement on Tuesday with Kia and Hyundai over anti-theft issues with their vehicles that led to those vehicles being associated with countless crimes in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Kia and Hyundai settlement

What we know:

As part of the settlement, Kia and Hyundai have agreed to include industry-standard engine immobilizers which prevent thefts.

The settlement will also allow drivers who own certain Kia or Hyundai vehicles to get a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector installed in their vehicle at no cost. The protector can be installed at any authorized Kia or Hyundai dealership.

Vehicles eligible for free ignition cylinder protectors include:

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Payouts for Kia and Hyundai owners?

Dig deeper:

Kia and Hyundai will provide up to $4.5 million in restitution for consumers and an additional $4.5 million to states to offset the costs of investigations related to vehicle thefts. Vehicle owners may also be eligible for financial compensation up to $4,500 if they were the victim of a "qualifying" theft or attempted theft. For most drivers, it will be tough to qualify.

But, good luck qualifying. To qualify, the theft must have occurred after April 29, 2025, and before your vehicle received an ignition cylinder protector or by March 31, 2027. At the time of the theft, your vehicle must have had the software upgrade or had an appointment scheduled for the upgrade.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen at alarming rates

The backstory:

During the pandemic, thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles spiked as videos showing how to easily steal the vehicles went viral. Police warned that those vehicles were frequently being stolen and then in turn involved in other crimes like robberies and shootings.

In Minneapolis, between 2021 and 2022, there was an 836% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In St. Paul, there was a 611% increase during the same time span. There were 3,293 Kia or Hyundai vehicles stolen in the Twin Cities in 2022. According to the attorney general, police connected five homicides, 13 shootings, 36 robberies, and 265 motor vehicle accidents to stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles in 2022 alone.

What you can do:

For more information on the settlement, you can click here.