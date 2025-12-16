AG Ellison announces settlement with Kia and Hyundai over anti-theft failures
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement on Tuesday with Kia and Hyundai over anti-theft issues with their vehicles that led to those vehicles being associated with countless crimes in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Kia and Hyundai settlement
What we know:
As part of the settlement, Kia and Hyundai have agreed to include industry-standard engine immobilizers which prevent thefts.
The settlement will also allow drivers who own certain Kia or Hyundai vehicles to get a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector installed in their vehicle at no cost. The protector can be installed at any authorized Kia or Hyundai dealership.
Vehicles eligible for free ignition cylinder protectors include:
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2011-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
Payouts for Kia and Hyundai owners?
Dig deeper:
Kia and Hyundai will provide up to $4.5 million in restitution for consumers and an additional $4.5 million to states to offset the costs of investigations related to vehicle thefts. Vehicle owners may also be eligible for financial compensation up to $4,500 if they were the victim of a "qualifying" theft or attempted theft. For most drivers, it will be tough to qualify.
But, good luck qualifying. To qualify, the theft must have occurred after April 29, 2025, and before your vehicle received an ignition cylinder protector or by March 31, 2027. At the time of the theft, your vehicle must have had the software upgrade or had an appointment scheduled for the upgrade.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen at alarming rates
The backstory:
During the pandemic, thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles spiked as videos showing how to easily steal the vehicles went viral. Police warned that those vehicles were frequently being stolen and then in turn involved in other crimes like robberies and shootings.
In Minneapolis, between 2021 and 2022, there was an 836% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In St. Paul, there was a 611% increase during the same time span. There were 3,293 Kia or Hyundai vehicles stolen in the Twin Cities in 2022. According to the attorney general, police connected five homicides, 13 shootings, 36 robberies, and 265 motor vehicle accidents to stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles in 2022 alone.
What you can do:
For more information on the settlement, you can click here.