Target to continue requiring masks in stores for now

Target says it will continue requiring masks in all stores even if Gov. Tim Walz removes Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate, which he says he will do by July 1 or whenever 70% of eligible Minnesotans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walz announced a new timeline for ending Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions, including removing the capacity limits at businesses like Target on May 28 and ending the statewide mandate on wearing masks indoors. Individual cities or counties can implement their own mask mandates if they wish, however.

A Target spokesperson provided the following statement to FOX 9 following the governor’s announcement:

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."

The Minneapolis-based retailer is encouraging guests who do not want to wear masks to use on of its no-contact options for shopping, such as drive-up, Target.com or the delivery service Shipt.