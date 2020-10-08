Target corporate employees working from home until June 2021

The majority of Target’s corporate employees will not return to the company’s headquarters in downtown Minneapolis until at least next summer.

In an email to employees Thursday, Target said those who are currently working remotely will continue to do so through June 2021, save for a small number of people who have already returned to the office because their work is dependent on the headquarters' facilities.

Target said going forward, it plans to employ a hybrid model of remote and on-site work at its corporate headquarters after many employees expressed enjoying the flexibility that working from home offers.

“This will allow for the flexibility many of you have come to value, while also providing opportunity for the in-person connection and collaboration that’s central to our team and culture,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in the email. “Our intent is to blend the best of both work environments.”

Target is the largest employer in downtown Minneapolis with approximately 8,500 employees working at its corporate headquarters, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council.