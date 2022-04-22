Taco Bell dropping ‘spicy’ new travel line: Here’s how to get early access

article

Calling all Taco Bell lovers!

The popular Mexican-American fast-food franchise is adding a new luggage line that features a Taco Bell sauce-themed collection including a FIRE! carry-on suitcase, a HOT! duffel bag, a DIABLO! cross-body bag, and a MILD! five-piece packing cube.

Taco Bell will be partnering with CALPAK, a Southern California-based luggage brand, "to deliver travel essentials fit for all styles and vacations," according to a Taco Bell news release.

The spicy collection drops April 26 for all but for those who want to get their hands on select items in the collection earlier than everyone else, they can sign up for 24-hour early access on CALPAK’s website.

And for the diehard Taco Bell fans, all Taco Bell Fire Tier Rewards members will get a chance to score even earlier access to a selection of items on April 23.

"Perfectly timed for all summer travel needs, the two Southern California lifestyle brands are teaming up to deliver travel essentials fit for all styles and vacations, available to the general public starting April 26 exclusively via CALPAK and Taco Bell’s very own Taco Shop," the Taco Bell news release continued.

In the meantime, Taco Bell has its own retail shop online for anyone pining for more themed gear ranging from pens and pillows to onesies and ties.

Also in Taco Bell-themed news, the company officially announced this month that Mexican Pizza will return on May 19 of this year.

Taco Bell eliminated the beloved menu item, along with four other foods, in November 2020 in an effort to create a faster and "more seamless" restaurant menu and experience.

The item is so popular that a Change.org petition was launched to bring it back to the menu. Mexican Pizza is especially popular with vegetarians.

"Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a statement. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Advertisement

Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles.