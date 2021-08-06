Service restored after T-Mobile customers unable to reach 911 in Minneapolis

A glitch preventing T-Mobile customers in Minneapolis and Isanti County from connecting to 911 has been fixed, officials say.

T-Mobile callers can once again dial 911 for any emergencies after an outage Friday afternoon.

According to tweets earlier in the day from the City of Minneapolis and the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 911 glitch was impacting the two spots and possibly other locations.

It's unclear what caused the trouble.