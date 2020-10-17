System update preventing COVID-19 updates in Wisconsin for weekend, as cases spike in state

With case numbers and deaths on the rise, Wisconsin will not report COVID-19 updates over the weekend as its reporting system is being upgraded.

No situation updates will be available through the weekend, a message on the Department of Health's website explains.

"The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) will be undergoing routine maintenance beginning on Friday, October 16, 2020, through Sunday, October 18, 2020," the message reads. "DHS will not be updating COVID-19 visualizations during this time. For a more accurate representation of COVID-19 in Wisconsin during this upgrade, we recommend looking at the 7-day rolling averages."

On Facebook, the department further explains: "Upgrade in progress. As a web-based system, our data reporting system requires routine maintenance and updates. That's happening this weekend, which means you won't see numbers you are used to seeing today or tomorrow."

Before the pause, Wisconsin has reported records for new COVID-19 cases for two days straight with the seven-day average for deaths at an all-time high.