SWAT warrant served, 5 detained in Brooklyn Park

Early Tuesday morning the Brooklyn Park Police Department SWAT served a high-risk warrant, safely detaining five people in the process.

According to police, around 4:30 a.m. the SWAT team served the warrant in the 8200 block of Zane Court North at the request of detectives as part of an ongoing, felony level investigation.

During the process, five people were detained from the address as police secured the house.

The residence was then left to control of investigators on scene, according to police.