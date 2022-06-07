'Suspicious' deaths of 2 teens in Steele County ruled murder-suicide

The Steele County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of two teenagers in Medford on Friday, June 3, were a murder-suicide.

The Sheriff's Office previously called their deaths "suspicious," and in a news release on Tuesday said a preliminary autopsy confirmed they died in a murder-suicide. Chandra Pelch, 18, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Jerome Caldwell, 19, suffered a "non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest and fatal gunshot wound to the head," a news release said.

Pelch and Caldwell were found dead in a home after police were called to a suspicious incident on the 200 block of 1st Street Northwest in Medford at around 8:22 p.m. on June 3.

Authorities previously said there was no threat to the public.

If you or anyone you know is affected by domestic violence, you can call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111 or find more information on services available here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24/7. To speak to someone, call 1-800-273-8255. Or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.